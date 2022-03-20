Ardent Capital Management Inc. Makes New $504,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Pinterest accounts for about 0.3% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,829,000.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 10,733,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,700,654. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $88.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,877 shares of company stock worth $12,557,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

