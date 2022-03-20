Arion (ARION) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Arion (ARION) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $45,495.72 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arion has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.32 or 0.06929168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,400.51 or 1.00013754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041079 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,697,660 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

