ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,673. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $55.95.

