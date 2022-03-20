Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Shares Down 1.9%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on AANNF shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aroundtown from €5.90 ($6.48) to €5.50 ($6.04) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Aroundtown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aroundtown from €8.50 ($9.34) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.