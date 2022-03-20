Ascendiant Capital Markets Downgrades Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Hold

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $6.60 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a P/E ratio of 132.03 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $389,349.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,300. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.