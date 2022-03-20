Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

