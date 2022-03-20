Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,107 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $453.33. 5,699,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.45 and its 200-day moving average is $572.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

