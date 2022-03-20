Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $919,894,000 after acquiring an additional 378,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.60. 23,781,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,003,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

