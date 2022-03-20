Asset Dedication LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 229,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,678 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 497,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,683. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81.

