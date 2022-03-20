Asset Dedication LLC Buys 33,867 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,199,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after buying an additional 149,411 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 997.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 90,188 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 205,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 79,648 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 118,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 107,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,348. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.