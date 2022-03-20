Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.11% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMS remained flat at $$24.66 during trading hours on Friday. 8,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,001. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $26.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

