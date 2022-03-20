Asset Dedication LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 164,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,419. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.