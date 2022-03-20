Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 779.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 293,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,198,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,163,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

