Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,033,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,140. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.97 and its 200 day moving average is $271.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.