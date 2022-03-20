Asset Dedication LLC Sells 250 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ traded up $12.68 on Friday, reaching $140.64. 38,984,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,950,128. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.68 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.49.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.39.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

