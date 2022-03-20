Asset Dedication LLC Sells 324 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Capital World Investors bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,405 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $55,080,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in eBay by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $386,823,000 after purchasing an additional 442,062 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.02. 10,537,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,459,747. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush cut their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

