Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €20.00 ($21.98) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €21.00 ($23.08).

ARZGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.90.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.