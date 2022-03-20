Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €20.00 ($21.98) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €21.00 ($23.08).
ARZGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.90.
OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.25.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
