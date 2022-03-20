Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

ATCX opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $451.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.12.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

