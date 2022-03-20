Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 206.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

Shares of TEAM opened at $294.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.92. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

