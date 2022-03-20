AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

