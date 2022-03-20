AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,508 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.7% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,087,000 after purchasing an additional 223,926 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $23.22 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.