Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57. 207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.