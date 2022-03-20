Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.460-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.02 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.30. 2,735,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,340. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

