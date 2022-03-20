Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 184.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,474 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $214.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.21 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

