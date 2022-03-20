Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avant Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVDX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. 1,696,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,039. Avant Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Avant Diagnostics ( OTCMKTS:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Avant Diagnostics news, CEO Michael Praeger bought 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $53,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

