AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($32.42) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. AXA has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

