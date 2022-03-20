Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) fell 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.31. 6,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 198,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZRE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $935.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

