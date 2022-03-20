Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

