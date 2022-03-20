Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 31,998 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $16,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRHC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,251 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

TRHC stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $137.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TRHC. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and have sold 35,838 shares valued at $539,947. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

