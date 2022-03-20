Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $33.94 Million Stock Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.05% of Digimarc worth $33,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.07% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Riley Mccormack acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $479,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia Syrett acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $56,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

