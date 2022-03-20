Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $73.11 Million Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 806,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,929 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $73,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 73.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 32.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 76.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 454,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,452,000 after buying an additional 196,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after buying an additional 167,578 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT opened at $78.49 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.36.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,912 shares of company stock worth $9,091,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.