Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $26,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 118.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,039 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth $110,652,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth $86,714,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTES shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $90.18 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

