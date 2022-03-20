Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,491 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $129.24.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

