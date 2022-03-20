Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 31,657 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 897,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $59,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iRobot by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 80,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 76,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRBT. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities cut their price target on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $125.38.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

