Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 931,372 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,756,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 931,372 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.09% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $51,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 279,478 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 644,788 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $465,000.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP opened at $2.18 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

