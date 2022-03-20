Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Gap Down to $28.41

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.41, but opened at $27.01. Bandwidth shares last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 9,627 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAND. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

The company has a market cap of $751.26 million, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares valued at $133,239. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 651.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.