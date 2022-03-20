Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 2,937 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in PPL by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 80,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

