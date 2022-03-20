Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 720 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

NYSE GPC opened at $129.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $113.64 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

