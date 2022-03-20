Bangor Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 11,054 SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQZ. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after buying an additional 317,216 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after buying an additional 223,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 321.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 218,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 162,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 186.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 119,662 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQZ opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $139.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 4.50. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies ( NYSE:SQZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 45.30% and a negative net margin of 253.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

