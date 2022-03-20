Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after buying an additional 458,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,957,000 after purchasing an additional 348,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,043,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $74.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

