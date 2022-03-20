Bangor Savings Bank Invests $1.05 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,386,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,143,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 28,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.