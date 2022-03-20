Barclays Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $56.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Raymond James upped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.96.
Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $47.98 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10.
About Ovintiv (Get Rating)
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
