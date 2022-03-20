Barclays Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $56.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Raymond James upped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.96.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $47.98 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,206,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 103,887 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

