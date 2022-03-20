Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 817 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $234.70 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.