Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 5,762.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.46. 1,601,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,058. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

