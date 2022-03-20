Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 513 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 440,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 35,087 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.52. 5,918,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,961. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.39. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

