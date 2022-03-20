Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $32.81 Million Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,616 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.95% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $32,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,848,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 124,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,335. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.