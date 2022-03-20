Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $91.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,571. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $91.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.43.

