Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Tesla by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $33.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $905.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,409,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,367,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $909.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $897.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $936.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.