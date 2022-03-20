Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDOC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. 42,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,144. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.

