Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.36. 74,915,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,084,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.